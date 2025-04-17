Barclays PLC Sells 16,568 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $76,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MLM opened at $492.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $633.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.98.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.62.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

