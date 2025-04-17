Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $188.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

