Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWFG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Eric J. Dale acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $26,617.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,706.44. This trade represents a 2.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin D. Leitao bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,710. The trade was a 80.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,970 shares of company stock worth $90,136 and have sold 6,147 shares worth $193,975. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

