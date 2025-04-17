Arvest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 8.1% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $133,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $497.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $540.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

