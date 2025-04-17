104,000 Shares in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Purchased by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 104,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 32.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Financial Institutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $450.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.52%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

