Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading 4.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 114,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,850,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $628.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,559.30. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

