MongoDB Q2 EPS Estimate Lowered by Capital One Financial

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of MongoDB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.97.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $160.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $387.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.88.

In other MongoDB news, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,985,666.84. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,015 shares of company stock valued at $13,208,285. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,584,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $110,356,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $90,478,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $76,129,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,519,000 after acquiring an additional 321,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

