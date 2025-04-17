Pet Valu Q4 EPS Estimate Lowered by National Bank Financial

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Pet Valu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pet Valu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.42.

Shares of PET opened at C$26.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.54. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of C$22.53 and a 12 month high of C$32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

