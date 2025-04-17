Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.18. 166,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 566,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPTA shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $942.63 million, a PE ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

In other news, Director Robert Alan Dean purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,200. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Phillip Cole acquired 9,450 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $75,505.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,505.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,230 shares of company stock worth $166,582 and have sold 53,110 shares worth $516,398. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1,658.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

