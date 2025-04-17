HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.26. 158,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,676,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America lowered HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

Get HUYA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUYA

HUYA Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $756.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. HUYA’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 42.55%. HUYA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,766.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4,396.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HUYA by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 164,112 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 758,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,988 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $2,144,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of HUYA by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 508,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 225,341 shares during the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.