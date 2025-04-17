UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price target on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $367.15 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 162,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

