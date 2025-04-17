Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JBHT. Stephens dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.90.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.