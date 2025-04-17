Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 57,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 67,266 shares.The stock last traded at $9.36 and had previously closed at $9.52.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $504.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

About Vinci Partners Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.