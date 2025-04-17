Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 57,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 67,266 shares.The stock last traded at $9.36 and had previously closed at $9.52.
Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $504.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments
About Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.
