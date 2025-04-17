UBS Group Cuts Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $14.75

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $20.00 to $14.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Par Pacific stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $684.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,919,000 after buying an additional 328,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

