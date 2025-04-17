Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $13.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 92,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $23,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $253.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.07.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HSBC downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.37.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

