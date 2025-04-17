AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 151.5% from the March 15th total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AirNet Technology Trading Up 3.6 %
ANTE stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. AirNet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
