Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading 5.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.69. Approximately 58,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 728,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

SEZL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.83 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 8.73.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sezzle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sezzle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,387,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sezzle by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after acquiring an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sezzle by 792.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sezzle by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

