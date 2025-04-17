BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Down 45.7% in March

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BayFirst Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ BAFN opened at $13.65 on Thursday. BayFirst Financial has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BayFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

