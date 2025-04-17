Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

