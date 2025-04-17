Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 104,670 shares.The stock last traded at $26.91 and had previously closed at $26.76.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MSA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

