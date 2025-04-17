Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

ONC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beigene in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $348.00 price target on Beigene in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Beigene Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ONC opened at $228.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.75. Beigene has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $287.88.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.28, for a total transaction of $10,911,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 30,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $7,379,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,146,048 shares of company stock valued at $295,198,300. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

