Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $145.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.89 and its 200 day moving average is $156.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. Clorox has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Clorox by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

