BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Price

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PTC. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

PTC stock opened at $143.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Equities analysts predict that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PTC by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,193,000 after buying an additional 135,677 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

