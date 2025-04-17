BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.02.

NEM opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,199.77. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,514.63. This represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

