NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 108 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $148.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

