NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CarGurus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Trading Down 1.3 %

CARG stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Insider Activity

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,004,969.50. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $83,978.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,271.96. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,203 shares of company stock worth $1,158,978. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

