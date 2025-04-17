NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 60,926 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

WWW opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $853.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

