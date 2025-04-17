Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.20 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

