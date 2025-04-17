NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases 13,804 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,778,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in YETI by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,560,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,114,000 after buying an additional 489,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,767,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $9,060,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $7,702,000.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YETI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.