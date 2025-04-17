NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,229,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,691,000 after buying an additional 587,975 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,269 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,474,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,765,000 after purchasing an additional 145,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.84%.

Insider Activity

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,068,688.16. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

