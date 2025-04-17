Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 21st. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $391.34 million for the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.860 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELS stock opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

