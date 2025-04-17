FY2025 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Reduced by Analyst

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGB opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.10 million, a P/E ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 442,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 998,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 59,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.