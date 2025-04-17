Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Releases Earnings Results

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (9.36) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Everyman Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

Shares of LON:EMAN opened at GBX 42 ($0.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £37.27 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.83. Everyman Media Group has a 52 week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 65.50 ($0.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

