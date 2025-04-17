Q3 EPS Estimate for Antero Resources Lowered by Analyst

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AR. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 3.08. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,914,798 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,434,000 after acquiring an additional 221,790 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 38.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 133.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,743,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after buying an additional 2,137,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

