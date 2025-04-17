Brokers Offer Predictions for PDF Solutions FY2025 Earnings

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of PDF Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDF Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $681.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after buying an additional 161,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDF Solutions

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556.44. The trade was a 21.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Kachig Kibarian acquired 34,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $783,316.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,112 shares in the company, valued at $57,162,153.60. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

