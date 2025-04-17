Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.800-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.37. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $130,406.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,700.80. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,127.44. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $11,484,452 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

