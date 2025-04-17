Q3 EPS Estimates for State Street Reduced by Zacks Research

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $9.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on State Street

State Street Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. State Street has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.