WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 23.40 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. WH Smith had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 17.78%.

WH Smith Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 920.50 ($12.18) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,077.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,204.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 872.50 ($11.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,499 ($19.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WH Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 22.60 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $11.00. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 66.01%.

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.20 ($13,244.47). Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMWH shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, February 28th.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

