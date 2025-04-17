Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BOW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Bowhead Specialty Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BOW opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. Bowhead Specialty has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowhead Specialty

In other news, Director Ava Schnidman purchased 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $49,881.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $63,245.13. This represents a 373.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

