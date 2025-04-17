Airbus SE Announces Dividend of $2.00 (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $158.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.97. Airbus has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $189.58.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

