Airbus SE Announces Dividend of $2.00 (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.
Airbus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $158.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.97. Airbus has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $189.58.
Airbus Company Profile
