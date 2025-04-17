Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at KeyCorp

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Parsons stock opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.40. Parsons has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Parsons announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Parsons by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

