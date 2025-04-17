Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $265.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $157.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.00. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 15th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,917,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 193,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

