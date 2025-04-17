Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.422 per share on Sunday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PNFPP opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Featured Stories

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

