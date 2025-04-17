Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.422 per share on Sunday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ PNFPP opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle Financial Partners
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Time to Buy Alibaba and PDD After Tariff Exemptions?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Reasons to Like the Look of Amazon Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.