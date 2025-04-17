Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Announces Dividend of $0.98

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9791 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 24.6% increase from Banca Mediolanum’s previous dividend of $0.79.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Shares of Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

