Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 2.9 %

OXLC opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.84.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

