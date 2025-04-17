Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.70. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

