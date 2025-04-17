NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 200,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.58 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.