Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Position Reduced by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,260,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,855,000 after purchasing an additional 327,535 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Avista stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.48 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

