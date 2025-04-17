NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 18.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 206.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 63.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 441,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

