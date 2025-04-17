Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Lowered by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $266,901.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,423.65. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.25%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

